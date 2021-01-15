Elections to decide FC Barcelona’s new president have been postponed because of coronavirus, the Spanish La Liga club said on Friday.

The club’s supporters were due to vote on a new president on January 24, but FC Barcelona issued a statement on Friday to confirm they would not take place on that date.

“Due to the mobility restrictions decreed by the (regional) government in the current context of the pandemic, the date of the elections must be delayed,” said the statement.

Movement between municipalities is currently restricted in Catalonia up to January 24.

Temporary president Carles Tusquets will meet with the three presidential candidates: Joan Laporta, Victor Font and Toni Freixa, Friday afternoon to discuss a new date.

The meeting will also decide whether the club should move in the transfer market.

FC Barcelona are interested in signing Manchester City defender Eric Garcia but transfers are beyond the merit of Tusquets and he will need permission from all candidates to proceed.

