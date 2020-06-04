FBNQuest Trustees, a subsidiary of FBN Holdings Plc, says it is offering expert guidance on estate planning as an important requirement for successful wealth transfer.

Adekunle Awojobi, FBNQuest Managing Director, said this in a statement on Thursday in Lagos.

Awojobi said FBNQuest through the Legacy Series campaign, themed: “Building a Legacy,” would help individuals understand how to plan for the protection and seamless transfer of their assets during their lifetime and after.

He said the legacy series, now in its seventh season, was delivered in line with its commitment to educate individuals and improve the understanding of the concepts of estate planning.

Awojobi said individuals would be empowered to identify opportunities, protect their investments, and efficiently transfer their assets to their beneficiaries.

He said: “There is a decent appreciation for the importance of investing to secure one’s financial future.

“However, the average individual has paid little attention to the structures that are needed for efficient management of their assents and the seamless transfer of their wealth.

“Through the Legacy Series, we continue to drive this message, as Estate Planning must be an integral part of everyone’s plan – even if it’s one’s first property or major asset.”

Awojobi added that FBNQuest Trustees also offers unique expertise in Islamic Estate Planning services.

He said: “We realise that Islamic Estate Planning is a dynamic and often challenging subject.

“The fractional approach to distributing assets might be intimidating.

“That’s why we have built expertise to enable us support our clients by creating Al-Wasiyya, Waqfs and other acceptable forms of charitable giving in line with the tenets of worship.”

According to him, the company has organised several webinar series to educate the public on the principles of Islamic Estate Planning.

Awojobi said the webinar series addressed areas such as importance, structure and operations of Islamic Estate Planning and Administration, Wills, the concept of Waqf (an endowment made by a Muslim to a religious, educational, or charitable cause), among others.

