FBNQuest affirms commitment to stakeholders, launches new Campaign

FBNQuest, an investment banking and asset management business of FBN Holdings has launched a campaign themed: ‘Powered by People’.

The campaign according to a statement signed by the account Executive, Karina Israel is in furtherance to the firm’s commitment to supporting its clients and stakeholders, “with wealth management solutions that move them towards their goals.

The campaign the statement indicated successfully established the organization’s understanding of the challenges and motivations that drive clients to the business while also reaffirming its commitment to always deliver excellent service.

“Mirroring scenarios and circumstances that are relatable to the upward-mobile Nigerian, the campaign creates an emotional connection that everyone is bound to remember’ the statement indicated.