FBNInsurance Limited has recorded a 45 per cent increase in its Gross Premium Written for 2019, rising to N37.63 billion compared to N25.98 billion achieved in 2018.

This was contained in a statement by the company in Lagos on Friday.

According to the statement, the record was contained in the audited annual report presented to its Board during the firm’s virtual annual general meeting.

The company said it sustained growth and good performance in all its business segments, closing the year with positive results and also made prompt claims payment to its customers.

Val Ojumah, Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the company, said the company’s Profit Before Tax appreciated by 28 per cent from N6.13 billion in 2018 to N7.82 billion in 2019.

He said: “In the same vein, as a responsive and reliable insurer that keeps its promises, we promptly paid claims to our clients to the tune of N9.90 billion, which is a 130 per cent increase from N4.31 billion paid in 2018.”

Ojumah said one of the primary objectives of the firm was to help people, businesses and communities get back on their feet when the unexpected happens.

He explained that FBNInsurance has continued to show its commitment to its customers by ensuring they transact business in a sustainable manner.

“It is this disposition that is once again responsible for our accomplishments in 2019, which represents our best year so far in the history of FBNInsurance,” he said.

Commenting, Aderenle Kehinde, Chairperson of the company’s Board of Directors, said the rapid growth and sterling performance of the company, in 2019, was made possible “through mining the hidden treasures in retail life insurance market”.

Kehinde said this business segment holds enormous and growing opportunities for the company.

The insurance company also announced a dividend of 97 kobo per share, representing a 49 per cent increase from 65 kobo declared in 2018.

FBNInsurance said it had consistently paid dividends to its shareholders since 2013.

Meanwhile the insurance company recently won the 2019 Best Life Insurance Company in Nigeria Award at the World Finance Award held in London.