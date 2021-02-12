FBNInsurance Limited on Friday said it donated various items to Orphanage Homes and a Foundation in Lagos and Port Harcourt as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility and Sustainability initiative.

A statement by the insurance firm in Lagos named the beneficiaries as Heritage Orphanage Homes in Lagos, Rhema Orphanage Home in Port Harcourt and Down Syndrome Foundation Nigeria in Lagos .

The company said it gave the beneficiaries items such as food, beverages, toiletries, clothes as well as undisclosed amount of cash .

It said: “Most of the items donated to the Homes and Hospice were largely raised through the company’s annual Staff Gift Drive, an in-house initiative that encourages members of staff of the company to donate various items for a common cause.

“The FBNInsurance Staff Gift Drive was incepted in 2015.”

Reuben Amara, Assistant General Manager, Heritage Orphanage Home, was quoted as expressing appreciation to the insurance firm on behalf of the Board, Management and entire members of the Orphanage.

Amara thanked the company for its kind donation towards the upkeep of the children in the home.

He said: We pray that the Almighty God will reward your labour of love, especially at this difficult time of the global COVID-19 pandemic.”

Rose Mordi, National President, Down Syndrome Foundation Nigeria, also expressed the Foundation’s gratitude for the insurer’s donation.

Mordi said: “We are grateful for your support, concern, love and for the interest shown to our mission.

“We thank you from the depth of our hearts and pray that FBNInsurance continues to grow from strength to strength.”

In his comment, Festus Izevbizua, Director, FBNInsurance Shared Services Division, said the company was delighted to hold the initiative in the month of February, which signifies a month of love, sacrifice, sharing and giving.

Izevbizua reassured the orphanages and foundation of the insurers’ continued commitment to supporting the cause of the organisations in making the society a better place.

FBNInsurance is a Limited liability company licensed to transact life insurance businesses in Nigeria.

The company, with presence in strategic geographical locations across the country, is a member of the Sanlam Group, which is a leading diversified pan-African financial service group.

