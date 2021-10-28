FBNHoldings renews Adesola Adeduntan tenure, appoints Nnamdi Okonkwo as GMD

The Board of FBN Holdings Plc (FBNHoldings) has appointed the immediate past Managing Director of Fidelity Bank Plc., Mr. Nnamdi Okonkwo as its Group Managing Director.

Okonkwo’s appointment takes effect from January 1, 2022.

His appointment followed the retirement of Mr. U.K. Eke, who has completed his two-term tenure.

Uke, according to the board, tendered his Notice of Retirement on August 10, 2021

The Board further announced the renewal of the appointments of Dr. Adesola Adeduntan and Mr. Gbenga Shobo as the Managing Director and Deputy Managing Director of FirstBank respectively, for another term.

In the same vein, the Board announced the renewal of appointments of Mr. Kayode Akinkugbe and Mr. Taiwo Okeowo as the Managing Director and Deputy Managing Director of FBNQuest Merchant Bank Limited respectively, for another term.

“Uke’s retirement takes effect at the end of the current Financial Year on December 31, 2021. Mr. Eke’s retirement follows from a 35 years’ career in financial services, strategy, auditing, consulting, taxation, process reengineering and capital market operations.

“FBNHoldings Board has also announced that Eke will be succeeded by Mr. Nnamdi Okonkwo, a focused and result-oriented top banker, who will assume office as Group Managing Director, FBN Holdings Plc effective January 1, 2022,” Seye Kosoko, the Company Secretary said

Okonkwo, the immediate past Chief Executive Officer of Fidelity Bank Plc, brings to bear on the Board of FBNHoldings more than 30 years unbroken banking career spanning local and international experience. He has a wealth of experience in transformational leadership, business strategy development and visioning, innovative corporate governance and risk management.

He has led the transformation of banks, with the most recent being Fidelity Bank, where he led the management team for seven years to achieve remarkable results culminating in tripling profit and shareholder value.