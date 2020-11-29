FBNHoldings Group has won big at the 2020 Great Place To Work Award ceremony in Lagos.

The Holdings Company along with its subsidiary companies: First Bank of Nigeria Limited, FBNQuest Merchant Bank and FBNQuest Capital, won various awards at the prestigious event.

FBN Holdings Plc received a Platinum Certification as a Great Workplace, further attesting to the quality of its people practices.

It also received the award for the Best Workplace for Millennials, an award it said has become evident with a high percentage of its workforce in this age category and the targeted HR initiatives to drive engagement and retention.

FBNHoldings also topped the following two categories and received the awards as the Best in Leadership Practice and Best Workplace for Women.

Overall, FBNHoldings was ranked as the 2nd Best Workplace.

In the other categories, First Bank of Nigeria Limited received a gold certification as a Great Workplace and also won the Best Workplace in Learning and Development, affirming its peak performance in this space.

The Bank was ranked as the 5th Best Workplace in the Large Corporates Category.

FBNQuest also had a glorious evening at the event, based on research feedback and metric score from the Great Place To Work team.

In the other Categories: Medium-sized Corporates, FBNQuest Merchant Bank and FBNQuest Trustees were adjudged as the 4th and 5th best workplace ranking respectively.

They also received Gold Certification as a Great Workplace, while FBNQuest Capital received a Silver Certification.

Speaking on the awards received by the Group, UK Eke, the Group Managing Director of FBN Holdings Plc, said: “This is a reflection of the commitment and efforts of the FBN Holdings Group management in providing and building quality life for all our employees.

“The awards also demonstrates our recognition of the critical importance of all our employees as we seek to remain the ‘hub for the best industry talent’ towards the delivery of our overall strategic objectives.”