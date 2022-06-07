Fayose to Tinubu: Like Abiola, I see danger ahead of you, your life

Former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, has warned the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to thread with caution in his bid to win his party’s presidential ticket for the 2023 elections.

Fayose, in an open letter to Tinubu, said he feared the fate that befell late Moshood Abiola may come his way.

Recall that Abiola died in detention after winning the annulled June 12, 1993 presidential election.

Fayose said attempts will be made on the life of Tinubu by the cable bent on not allowing to emerge the president of the country.

He said: “Let me start this letter to your good-self whom I considered as one of the leading lights of the Yoruba nation; as a letter that may not be patronizing, especially for the content based on the subjective views I will express here as a Yoruba man and not as a politician.

“I equally wish to state that I am not an APC man and will never be. I am writing based on my observed views and the attached possible dangers about your good-self against today.

“One of the undeniable facts is your outburst in Abeokuta, which is a clear indication that you clearly saw a political danger to which you reacted. This informed the basis of my writing to you now.

“I equally read the reactions of your political allies both in the North and in the South.

“The reactions gave me great cause of concern for you and your life. Again, I see danger.

“As a knowledgeable student of history whom you are; our great late sage, Chief Obafemi Awolowo and the celebrated winner of the June 12, 1993 general election; Alhaji Moshood Abiola, were led to the Golgotha by self-acclaimed champions of democracy.

“I am sure the same people may advise you to ignore my advice.

“Going by the handwriting that is now clearly on the wall, if I may comment sir, I see you as one that may be swimming against the political tide of the cabal in your party.

“They are equally prepared for your actions and reactions and are fully set to contain the same as they did to both Awolowo and Abiola.”