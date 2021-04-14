A former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, has alleged that there was over-voting at the South West Zonal Congress of the Peoples Democratic Party.

The congress was held in Osogbo, Osun State on Monday, with Fayose’s candidate for the chairmanship position, Eddy Olafeso, losing by 330 votes to the candidate of Governor Seyi Makinde, Ambassador Taofeek Arapaja, who polled 343 votes.

Reacting to the development on his Twitter handle on Monday, Fayose said despite the confirmed over-voting at the congress, he would take no action on it in the interest of the party.

He tweeted: “Like I said in my speech at the beginning of the congress that we should win together and we have indeed won together.

“Whatever may be our reservations on the issue of over-voting, we have chosen to look at the larger picture, which is the PDP.

“We must therefore use our energy and resources to rebuild the party.

“Arapaja’s 343 and Olafeso’s 330 votes, has simply shown strength on the two sides, this should be explored by the party, going forward.

“I thank the National Working Committee (NWC) for helping to bring this congress behind us.”