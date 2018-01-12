Fayose releases phones numbers to report sighting of herdsmen in Ekiti



The Ekiti State Governor, Ayo Fayose, has released telephone numbers for the people of the state to call in case they sight herdsmen moving around.

The governor had two days ago met with hunters in the state, with a charge to them to prevent herdsmen from causing havoc in the state.

A statement on Friday by the Special Adviser on Public Communications and New Media to the Governor, Lere Olayinka, gave the telephone numbers as: 08104780752, 09070769294, 09038122504 and 08104730482.

The statement added: “Members of the public should endeavour to call any of the numbers or send SMS in the event of strange movement of herdsmen and other suspected criminal elements in the State.

“The phone lines will be on 24 hours.”