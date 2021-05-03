A former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayo Fayose, has been spotted in a viral video promoting a herbal concoction drink.

In the video, Fayose can be heard aggrandising himself with Yoruba titles, stating that he is popularly known as: “Oshokomole Ekun Oke, former governor of Ekiti State.”

According to the former governor, he has used the drink a number of times and can testify that it works.

He said: “Honestly, Man O Man is fantastic.

“I’ve taken it a couple of times and had very positive results.

“I recommend Man O Man for whosoever that has to use it.

“It’s quite effective.

“It’s a herbal mixture without headache, pain.

“And it’s very smooth.

“The slight bitterness gives you a different effect.

“You recall that when we were young, the bitter mixture and pills cure quickly.

“Man O Man is just the best.

“I recommend it for you within and outside Nigeria.

“I’ll take more of Man O Man to stand fit and strong (gesticulating at this stage).”

Meanwhile, a voice in the background, who seems to be the seller of the herbal drink, noted that the concoction is made to tackle waist pain and pile, while enriching whoever ingests it with what he termed “man extra power”.