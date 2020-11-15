Former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, has used the occasion of his 60th birthday to forgive all those who might have betrayed him in the course of his political journey, especially after he left office in 2018.

Fayose, who urged all politicians in Ekiti State to forget politics of bitterness for the interest and progress of the state, added that at 60, his desire was to be closer to God and be a preacher of His words.

The former governor made this known on Sunday when he spoke on a radio programme to commemorate his birthday on Our People’s FM, 104.1, Ado-Ekiti.

Fayose thanked God for what He has used him to achieve in the last 60 years, especially what he was able to do when he was the governor of Ekiti State.

He charged all politicians to start embarking on what will make the people to remember them after leaving position of authorities, noting that whatever they do today will become history tomorrow.

The former governor mentioned few among his achievements as the governor of Ekiti State, including: Amphi theatre at Ewi’s Palace; Ado-Ekiti flyover bridge, Ado-Ikere Road; High Court Complex in Ado; new and old Governor’s Office; Ministry of Finance Building; and new Oba’s Market in Ado-Ekiti.

He said his memorable day was when he was illegally impeached from office as governor of Ekiti State.

Fayose said: “The day I was forced out of government was the day I will never forget.

“This incident gave me high blood pressure and I asked God for three months to know what went wrong.

“Another memorable day was when I was sworn in again as governor of Ekiti State.”

While answering question on the rationale behind the stomach infrastructure programme he initiated when he was in office, he said COVID-19 palliative is stomach infrastructure.

Fayose, who defeated two incumbent governors, Otunba Niyi Adebayo and Dr. Kayode Fayemi in 2003 and 2014 respectively, said he still believe he can be Nigeria’s president and that how it will happen is for God to decide.