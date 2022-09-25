71-year-old retired Priest, 45-year-old wife give birth to triplets as first children

The First Lady of Ekiti State, Erelu Bisi Fayemi, has paid a special visit to a couple blessed with a set of triplets at the Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital in Ado-Ekiti.

The triplets are the first children of 71-year-old Venerable Hezekiah Akenroye, a retired Anglican Priest, and his wife, Durodoluwa Felicia Akenroye, 45, who were married in April 2016.

The wife of the septuagenarian clergyman gave birth to the babies on September 21, 2022.

They weighed 2.3kg, 2.0kg and 1.8 kg respectively.

Fayemi presented the babies with cash and material gifts and urged the parents to raise the children in the way of the Lord.

She said the birth of the triplets to the couple is evidence that God answers prayers.

Congratulating the couple, she advised couples looking for children not to lose hope and keep believing in God.

The 71-year-old Venerable Akenroye appreciated the First Lady for her kind gesture, while expressing his happiness for being blessed with the triplets after many years of waiting.

He admitted he never believed God can still make him a father in life, stressing that God’s time is always the best.