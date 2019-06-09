The Ekiti State Government has re-affirmed its commitment towards ensuring full accreditation of the Ekiti State University College of Medicine to allow students admitted in the college 10 years ago graduate without further delay.

Governor Fayemi made this known while hosting members of Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria who were in the state to inspect facilities at the College as part of the process for its final accreditation.

Fayemi said he was optimistic that with the efforts of the state government and the University towards ensuring improved facilities, the college would get the final nod of the council and would be able to graduate its first set of medical doctors.

He said: “This is something that is long overdue as you can see that 10 years is a long time and for these students to have been in school waiting to have this over with.

“Let’s hope that by the time you finish this accreditation, they wont have any reason not to receive positive nod from you that will not allow them to become properly recognized medical doctors.

“For us, it has been a long journey.

“It is unfortunate, but I must really thank all of our professionals in charge.

“They all contributed in their own way to bring us to this point.

“I believe the students would give a good account of themselves.

“I met a few of them in the course of their professional studies and I think they are eager to complete this process.

“I believe on our part we would do everything to ensure that we support the university and the college of medicine to achieve the purpose.”

The governor described the situation as shameful saying it wrong for any government to have delayed accreditation for so long while putting the career of the students in jeopardy, adding that many universities that does not have the number of professionals as the Ekiti State University were turning our their students regularly.

“I was speaking to one of our icons this morning, Chief Afe Babalola, and he briefed me about the open heart surgery done ABUAD Teaching Hospital.

“My mind went to our own students.

“If ABUAD is already doing open heart surgery, we really need to do more to put the the EKSU College of Medicine in its place of pride and I believe we are determined to do that.

“I will continue to support to the best of our ability.”

Dr. Fayemi assured the Council that his administration would ensure further improvement on the facilities at the college to allow it graduate more than the approved 50 students, adding that government would wish to retain as many as would want to stay back and work in Ekiti among them when they graduate because they are already conversant with the various challenges of the people of the state.

He added: “Of course we want them to be more than 50 to be graduated and we would want to even retain them in Ekiti.

“We still do not have enough and if we must really successfully undertake our universal basic health programme, then we need to tap more of our medical officers in the place.

“And as you say sir, if they stay within the state, they will add more value because they understand the state, they know the challenges our people have and they will do a lot better job in the state.”

Earlier, the Registrar, Dr. T.A.B. Sanusi, who led the 14-member Council, appreciated the efforts of the state government towards ensuring final accreditation of the college, stressing the importance of adhering to and maintaining minimal standard for setting up medical school.

Sanusi lamented the delay which made the students to spend about 10 years when most of their colleagues in other courses and institutions might have completed their Doctorate.

He explained that the council is a regulatory body that must ensure that minimum standard is maintained because it has the responsibility to ensure that the health of the people are not put in jeopardy.

It is recalled that Governor Fayemi had earlier in the year presented a coaster bus to the college and released funds for the upgrade of some facilities needed to get the final accreditation.