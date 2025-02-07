Fayemi to Tinubu: Being well-meaning not enough in leadership

A former Governor of Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, has told President Bola Tinubu that being well meaning or intention is not enough in leadership.

The former two-term governor said this on Thursday when he featured on a Channels Television programme: “Politics Today.”

Fayemi, who described the President as his elder brother, said the Tinubu administration must have a policy framework that aligns with leadership acumen to get Nigerians the desired change.

The chieftain of the All Progressives Congress told his interviewer: “He (Tinubu) is well-meaning, but well-meaning is not enough in leadership; intentionality is critical to success.”

He said those in power know the truth but do not act on the truth “because sometimes there are many mediating factors”, adding: “President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has done many good things, we all must acknowledge that.

Also Read:

“He’s been bold to take on some of the most difficult decisions that previous leaders have been reluctant to take on

“The fallout of those decisions has caused a huge cost of living crisis.

“Fuel subsidy removal, convergence of FX window.

“Whether you talk about student loans or other efforts at resisting insurgency, taming insecurity, tax policy reform, increasing revenue into the federal coffers, some elements are there, but need to come together.

“This is where effective policy frameworks go side by side with leadership acumen to get a change of narrative to the story.

“Maybe that’s the area where we need to do lots more.”

Post Views: 11