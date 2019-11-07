The Governor of Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, has described Wednesday’s ruling of the Court of Appeal that nullified the election of the representative of Ekiti South Senatorial District, Prince Dayo Adeyeye, as painful.

Fayemi said more painful was the fact that the ruling of the Appellate Court that sat in Kaduna remained final in the matter.

He therefore urged Senator Adeyeye to remain calm despite the judicial pronouncement, saying that the ruling, though shocking and unexpected, is not the end of his political career or his public service.

The Governor, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Yinka Oyebode, in Ado-Ekiti on Thursday described Adeyeye as a dogged fighter and a politician of repute who is loved by his people.

He said he was convinced that the former Senate Spokesman would bounce back and play more significant roles in the nation’s politics.

He said the All Progressives Congress and the Senator campaigned vigorously during the last election and got the endorsement of the people of the district, adding that that made the Court of Appel’s ruling quite disturbing.

He said: “As we continue to deepen our democratic culture, we cannot but witness occasional setbacks of this nature. It is part of the sacrifice for our nation building.

“We must accept the decision of the appellate court- which is the final arbiter in this particular election petition, with equanimity, though painfully.

“The court’s ruling notwithstanding, Senator Adeyeye remains a credible politician with huge democratic credentials. While many may see this as a temporary setback, I urge him to brace up and see it as part of the sacrifice for the growth of democracy in the country.

“I am convinced that Senator Adeyeye will bounce back, in view of the pride of place he occupies in the hearts of his people.”

While congratulating Senator Abiodun Olujimi of the Peoples Democratic Party on her victory, Governor Fayemi also urged her to be magnanimous in victory and ensure that Ekiti interest is paramount in her agenda at the Senate.