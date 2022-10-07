Fayemi signs Ekiti Knowledge Zone Authority, five other laws

Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi has signed six laws aimed at making lives more comfortable and meaningful for the people as well as enhancing good governance in the state.

The Governor, who assented to the new laws in the presence of the Speaker, Ekiti State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Funminiyi Afuye, State lawmakers and members of the state executive council, commended the Legislators for performing their responsibility of making impactful laws for the use of the people and for the robust relationship with the executive.

Dr Fayemi highlighted other laws being assented to including the law creating hree additional local council development areas in Ekiti state; Ekiti State Economic Development Council (First Amendment Law) 2022; Ekiti State Polytechnic, Isan Ekiti Law, 2022; Ekiti State Audit Service Commission (second amendment law) 2022 and Ekiti State Legislative Fund Management (re-enactment law 2022).

According to the Governor, the law on Knowledge zone would provide an enabling environment for investors to thrive in the state, adding that his government has the desire to make the state foremost in digital technology and knowledge economy.

He added that the bill provided for structures and processes in the knowledge zone authority took into consideration all the likely issues of concern to average investors.

Dr. Fayemi affirmed that the Ekiti State Legislative Fund management law would enhance separation of power and allows the legislative arm to manage its own funds according to the budgetary allocation.

The Governor further commended the law makers for living up to their constitutional responsibilities of legislation, representation, appropriation and oversight urging them to continue the good work with the interest of the people at the back of their minds. He also called on Ekiti people to continue to support the people-oriented assembly to enable it continue to discharge their constitutional and legislative duties in the overall interest of the people.

Dr Fayemi, who noted that the three arms of government worked in synergy with one another to achieve good governance, peace and harmony of the state added that the bills were independently passed by the legislature as part of their function in making sure that things are properly done within the ambit of the law.

“This is an important constitutional duty for me as governor to sign new legislation after being duly passed by our law makers. Today’s event is equally very special as you are all aware, I will be handing over to our Governor-elect, Mr Biodun Oyebanji in the next couple of days, this therefore would be the last bill signing ceremony involving me and the patriotic members of the State House of Assembly.

“Today is equally significant to us as a state and as a people and government, we are gathered in the continuation of the 26th anniversary of the creation of our dear state and the fourth anniversary of this administration. As this administration winds down, we are introducing new laws to make life more meaningful and comfortable for our people. This is in continuation of my avowed promise to work till my last day in office.

“The Legislators have performed its responsibility of making laws for the use of our people, the laws are what the government would rely on to make life better for the citizenry. We are in government because of the citizens, hence they should expect more from us.

Earlier, the Speaker of the Ekiti State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Funminiyi Afuye commended Governor Fayemi for his outstanding performance in lifting the state to higher levels in the last four years.

The Speaker, who disclosed that the Assembly has passed 88 bills into law in the last four years noted that the bills were made to enhance good governance and bring all round improvement to the lives of the people.