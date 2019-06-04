The Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, on Tuesday signed eight bills into law, including the Ekiti State Development and Investment Promotion Agency Law 2019, which is designed to attract investors to the state.

Other laws that were assented to by the Governor were: the Ekiti State Administration of Civil Justice law 2019; Ekiti State Property Protection (Anti land grabbing law) 2019; College of Agriculture and Technology, Isan Ekiti Re-enactment Law 2019; Ekiti State Security Trust Fund Amendment Law 2019; 2019 Local Government Appropriation Law; Ekiti State Change of Government Official Logo Law 2019; and Ekiti State Waste Management Authority Repeal Law 2019.

The Speaker of the Ekiti State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Adeniran Alagbada, accompanied by the Clerk and other members of the House presented the documents to the Governor for his assent, in what he described as the last assignment of the outgoing Assembly.

Speaking after signing the bills to law, Governor Fayemi emphasised the significance of each of the new laws, which, according to him, were aimed at repositioning the state towards delivering benefits of democracy to the people.

He said: “The Ekiti Development and investment promotion agency law, for example, will enable us to utilize all of the resources that are at our disposal to interest those who want to help us restore Ekiti as a destination for investing into reality.

“The administration of civil justice law is actually the very first one in Nigeria, so you are making a history in that way.

“And this Assembly will go down in history as the pioneer of that bill.

“All of these laws are extremely important to help us as a state to toe the path of rule of law and to ensure that whatever we do we are doing it in accordance with the provisions of the law.”

Dr. Fayemi commended the lawmakers for their unrivalled cooperation and commitments to the course of Ekiti project since the inception of his administration in October last year, describing them as a group of very patriotic Ekiti sons and daughters, who put the interest of the state above partisan interest.

Describing the occasion as a valedictory ceremony for the lawmakers, Fayemi said the robust relationship between the executive and the legislature was unparalleled in the history of the state, adding that their legacy of service would stand the test of time, even as they bow out of office in lass than 24 hours.

The Governor said: “It gives me great pleasure to be at this altogether valedictory ceremony of the Ekiti State House of Assembly.

“History is made in different form, but I consider the partnership between the executive and the legislature in our state as an historic partnership.

“I have a lot to thank the honourable members for their extraordinary cooperation.

“I always say that the Ekiti party is quite different from the traditional party and you are all exemplar of the party.

“This is also unprecedented.

“I cannot recall any occasion in the last 20 years of our democratic experience where at one go we are signing into law eight bills at an occasion.

“We may have done four or five but not eight.

“As you complete your assignment, in this last four years, I know that this is not the end of the road for you and I’m convinced giving the way that you have taken your assignment in the last seven to eight months of our partnership that the best is yet to come for all of you.”

Earlier, Alagbada had lauded the cordial relationship that exists between the executive and legislative arms of government in the state.

He said Fayemi had demonstrated the spirit of statesmanship in handling the affairs of the state, adding that the governor provided conducive atmosphere for them to perform their statutory duties, hence their massive support for the administration.

The highpoint of the brief ceremony was the presence of four members of the House that were recently recalled from suspension following the Governor’s intervention.

The four lawmakers appreciated Fayemi for his intervention, which made it possible for them to join their colleagues for the concluding part of the fifth Assembly.