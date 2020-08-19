The Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, has sent the names of seven Commissioner-nominees to the Ekiti State House of Assembly for approval.

The Speaker of the Assembly, Funminiyi Afuye, confirmed the development during plenary on Tuesday.

Afuye gave the names of the nominees as Diran Adesua (Ekiti East), Olabode Adetoyi (Moba), Olabimpe Aderiye (Ido Osi), Oye Filani (Ikole), Iyabo Fakunle (Ilejemeje), Mariam Ogunlade (Emure) and Akin Omole (Oye).

Also nominated for board positions are Femi Akinwunmi for Ekiti State Universal Basic Education Board, while the current Commissioner for Lands, Febisola Adewale, has been sent for confirmation as Commissioner in the Local Government Service Commission.