Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi, has appealed to the Federal Roads Maintenance Agency to rehabilitate federal roads across the state.

Fayemi made the plea when he received the Managing Director/Chief Executive of FERMA, Nurudeen Rafindadi and the agency’s management team in Ado-Ekiti on Wednesday.

He said the rehabilitation of federal roads within the state and the ones connecting it with neighbouring states would stimulate economic activities and attract local and foreign investments.

The governor, who was represented by the Deputy Governor, Chief Bisi Egbeyemi, lamented the hardship commuters along Ado-Akure road faced on account of its present deplorable condition.

He also expressed displeasure with the present state of Ado-Ikare road and other federal roads in Ekiti, urging FERMA to repair them in the interest of the people of the state.

He said: “You must have gone round and see our roads. We appreciate your works on our roads between Ado and Ilesha but I want to observe that there are some portions of the roads that have been cut and left.

“The officers in Ilesha sector and Southwest sector should please see that the money spent on these roads are well taken care of by doing satisfactory jobs.

“Works were done on these roads three years ago and within two years the tarred parts again developed problem; so you have to take care of this very well.”

According to him, between here (Ado-Ekiti) and Akure, the road is in a deplorable state. Between here and Ikare, you must have experienced what we are experiencing there.

He said: “We trust that you will help us; God has sent this team to help us.

“Roads and light are very essential to any developing nation. It is when these two are in place that you can have meaningful economic development.

“You know we are very poor in Ekiti State as far as roads are concerned; you have seen this. We have human potential but our roads are poor.”

In his remarks, the FERMA boss said the visit was one of the visits the agency was paying to federal roads across the nation to technically inspect the roads either in good or bad state.

Rafindadi used the forum to announce the appointment of the outgoing Ekiti State Finance Commissioner, Dapo Kolawole, as a member of the FERMA Board and Executive Director in charge of Finance.

He said that his experience would be beneficial to the agency.

The FERMA boss, who came in company of Southwest Zonal Coordinator, FERMA engineers in Ekiti, Ogun and Lagos States, explained that the agency was saddled with maintaining federal roads across the country.

According to him, the mandate of the agency is to monitor and repair roads and bridges with a view to easing the movement of traffic across the country.

Rafindadi said the team had visited some of its project sites, especially the ongoing repairs along Ado-Ikare road, with a promise to utilise the meagre resources for it and other areas in the state.