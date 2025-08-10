Fayemi reaffirms loyalty to APC, denies link to ADC coalition

Former Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, has stated that he remains a committed member and leader of the All Progressives Congress in Ekiti State.

The former governor spoke in a statement on Sunday by the Head of the Fayemi Media Office in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, Ahmad Sajoh.

He dismissed the claim in a viral statement attributed to former governor of Rivers State, Rotimi Amaechi, that he and Fayemi founded the new African Democratic Congress coalition before expanding it to include others.

Sajoh said, “Despite efforts to verify this statement, which has gained traction on social and digital media, we have found no credible evidence to support it.

“No video of Hon. Amaechi making these claims or reports from reputable media organisations has been located.”

While speaking on the possibility of the statement fabricated to cause controversies to provoke or profit, Sajoh said, “It is possible that Amaechi did not make the statement or was misquoted”, as he urged the public “to treat any news concerning Fayemi with caution, particularly when it originates solely from social media.”

He said, “We unequivocally state that these claims lack any basis. Dr Fayemi remains a committed member and leader of the APC in Ekiti State.

“At various public forums in Ekiti and nationwide, he has consistently affirmed his dedication to the APC, working to address its challenges and advance its progressive ideals for Nigeria. Nothing has changed.

“Furthermore, Dr Fayemi has publicly endorsed His Excellency Biodun Oyebanji, Governor of Ekiti State, for re-election, clearly supporting his candidacy for the APC gubernatorial ticket. This underscores his loyalty to the APC.”

It was noted that Fayemi is a politician and thought leader with friends and associates across political, religious, ethnic, and regional lines.

He said he often joins discussions on the Nigeria project, seeking ways to strengthen democracy, improve governance for the common good, and tackle the nation’s many challenges.

“These conversations, however, do not amount to defections or leaving the APC.

“Dr Fayemi has the courage to pursue his convictions. If he were to leave the APC, he would make it public and not require a third party to do so.

“We state again, maybe for the umpteenth time, Dr Fayemi remains a principal member of the APC and is fully behind the party in the forthcoming gubernatorial election in Ekiti State.

“We understand that the constant speculation about his party affiliation may stem from perceived limited public visibility, but that is because he has been actively engaged as a visiting professor at King’s College London and as the founder of Amandla Institute,” the spokesperson said.

Sajoh concluded that while this may be true at the national level, it does not apply in Ekiti State, where he has attended several APC leadership meetings and publicly backed the governor for the next election.

