Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi, has set up a committee to look into the creation of local government council development areas in the state.

This was disclosed in a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Yinka Oyebode on Monday.

According to Oyebode, the move was in a bid to bring government nearer to the people and ensure more rapid development in the rural areas in line with the administration’s five-pillar development agenda.

The statement listed members of the committee to include Segun Oluwole as chairman; Dr. Femi Akinola, Victor Akinola, Sade Daramola, Joseph Olaito, Emily Fagesi and Remi Obaparusi.

Others are representatives of Ministry of Justice, Ministry of Local Government Affairs, Ministry of Finance and Economic Development, Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON), Ekiti State, Ekiti State Council of Traditional Rulers and Shola Gbenga-Igotun as Secretary.

The terms of reference of the committee among others are: review the Local Government Development Council Law, Ekiti State 2014 and make recommendations on its relevance in view of current legal developments in Ekiti State.

“Consult extensively with the communities where LCDAs secretariat were created by the Local Government Development Council Law, Ekiti State 2014 and make recommendations on their current economic viability and suitability with a view to ensuring uniformity, equity, fairness across the Local Government Areas.

“Recommend to the state government practical steps for the creation of Local Council Development Areas out of the existing 16 Local Government Areas in Ekiti State.

The committee has three months to submit its report to the governor.