The Adimula Moba, Oore of Otun Ekiti, Oba Adekunle Adebayo Adeagbo, has described Governor John Kayode Fayemi as the pride of Ekiti State who is blessed with humongous intelligence and rich administrative capacity, which he has brought to the fore in all the posts of responsibility he has occupied.

Oba Adeagbo made this observation while receiving in audience the Senior Special Assistant to Fayemi on Tourism Development, Ambassador Wale Ojo-Lanre, in his palace in Otun Ekiti.

He also revealed: “God almighty also capped him well by blessing him with a responsible, hardworking, pleasant and God fearing wife, who reinforces his good acts and deeds.”

The Oba disclosed that Governor Fayemi has an impressive track of enviable and credible performance as a human rights advocate, writer, fighter for democracy, peacemaker, Minister and Governor, adding: “In all these places, he has proved beyond a reasonable doubt that he is a man who can be trusted.

“Though cosmopolitan and super exposed to the international taste, he has never allowed this to becloud his appreciative sense for cultural value and respect for tradition.

“I have keenly studied his value orientation policy, clinically analysed his cultural-tourism programme and monitored his strategic implementation of his cardinal visions and come to the conclusion that he is on a mission to emancipate Ekiti from lack to prosperous abundance and we have the duty not only to support him for the benefit of all, but also to contribute our own quota to reinforce his advancement strides.”

Oba Adeagbo, who promised to mobilize his people for the rapid development of Moba, happily donated a building and land for the planting of the First Otun Palace Heritage Museum of History.

He revealed: “In my study of Governor Fayemi’s strategic cultural-tourism policy, I have noticed his intention of creating heritage museum for the preservation of pristine cultural items, historical antiquities, royal memorabilia, and other seasoned items that can illuminate and connect the present generation to the historical past of past generations.

“It is on this note that we in Otun have sequestered a land and a building at a conspicuous part of the Oore palace for such a wonderful intergenerational project.”

Oba Adeagbo commended Ambassador Ojo-Lanre for the energetic passion with which he drives any assignment hurled on his shoulder, adding that his appointment as Senior Special Assistant on Tourism Development to the Governor of Ekiti State was a plus to the state considering his exploits on the global tourism stage.

He prayed for some of the members of Team Ekiti Tourism Development, which include Princess Oluropo Owoola, Commissioner 2 Ekiti State TESCOM; Tola Ajayi Udoko; Princess Lashore; Jeremiah Okonjo; and Gideon Samuel, who accompanied Ambassador Ojo-Lanre to the palace.