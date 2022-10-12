Fayemi presents awards to outstanding Ekiti youths

Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi Tuesday presented awards and letters of recognition to 13 outstanding Ekiti youths who have distinguished themselves in their chosen fields of endeavour.

The awardees include: the 17 years old Master Idowu Jeremiah who made nine distinctions in this year’s May/June WAEC and had the highest score in the University Matriculation Examination (UME), held in May.

This is contained in a statement signed by Dr Fayemi’s Chief Press Secretary, Olayinka Oyebode.

The Governor alongside the Governor-elect, Biodun Abayomi, made the presentation during a Youth Forum and award ceremony at the Obafemi Awolowo Civic and Conventional Centre, Ado Ekiti, as part of activities marking the end of the second term of the Fayemi-led administration in the state.

The award titled: “Outstanding Persons (Omulabi 2.0) Awards”, which was the second edition, was presented to 11 promising young men and women who have distinguished themselves in different categories including entertainment, academic, governance, agriculture, humanitarian activities, Activism, Gender Advocacy, ICT and digital research, Media and Sports among others.

The awardees are: Arewa Omoye (Entertainment (movie); Oluwaseun Ogunsakin (Sports), Ayobami Oluwatosin Durodola (Activism);Ayotomiwa Morenikeji Ayodele (Advocacy); Olawale Kadri (Leadership & Governance); Titilayo Abigail Obileye (Communications/Media/Journalism); Mayowa Ekundayo (Enterpreneurship); Adedotun Moses Omoleye (Humanitarian Services); Ayodele Akande (Communications/Media/Journalism (Broadcast Journalism); Oluwatosin Adaraniwon (ICT & Research); Idowu Blessing Jeremiah (Academic Excellence).

Certificate of Service was also presented to Eyitayo FABUNMI, Chairman National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), Ekiti State Chapter and Rt. Hon Toba Fatunla. Speaker, Ekiti Youth Parliament, Ekiti State.

Responding to the question on why he appointed a large number of young persons to serve in his administration, during a panel discussion, Governor Fayemi explained that he found them demonstrating huge capacity, courage, commitment and integrity in their service to the State.

Dr Fayemi said he attached much importance to mentorship and would establish a school of democratic leadership to mentor and develop young persons in leadership positions after leaving office.

In his final words to young persons in the State, Fayemi said, “in everything you do convince yourself that you are doing the right thing. That conviction should not be from anticipated approval or adulation from those who will benefit from it. Because more often than not when you do good some of the beneficiaries, will hate you just ask your conscience, do what you think is right and leave the rest to posterity to judge

“Many of the young people that I have around me have also demonstrated capacity, they have demonstrated commitment, they have demonstrated competence, and they have a huge load of integrity,

“If we are to take the Chief of Staff who just turned 40 the other day. He has been with me since he was 27 when I became Governor in 2010, he started as my Personal Assistance, and then became my Deputy Chief of Staff, before he became the Chief of Staff to the Governor.

“He may be young but he has capacity and a lot of experiences and so many things I entrust into his hand he has been able to deliver on and his age doesn’t even come into the picture, it is his capacity, his experience, his competence and his ability to oscillate within different spectrum; the young, his contemporary, and those who are older than he is and he has functioned effectively. You can say the same of the Commissioner for Finance, the Commissioner for Health and several of my other appointees.

“For me it is important to mentor because I have enjoyed a greater deal of mentorship, and that is why I always try within my view to always give opportunity to young people.”

The Governor-elect, Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji in his words, assured the youth that he would build on the legacy of his predecessors by continuing to provide platform for youth who exhibit diligence, character, courage, competence, and compassion.

He added that his administration, just like that of Governor Fayemi, would expose the youths to opportunities that would improve their lives in their various areas of endeavour.

The event also featured the presentation of cash gift to winners of the 2022 JKF Annual Essay Competition, where Ilori Peace, a prospective Medical Student, came first in the Secondary and Post Secondary category. He received a cash gift of N450,000.

Also, Agbeyo Olugbenga from Federal University of Technology who came first in the undergraduate Category received N700,000 cash gift while Awe Similoluwa a Law graduate from Ekiti State University, Ado-Ekiti, under the Postgraduate and Graduate Category came first and received a cash gift of N1,000,000.

Others who came second and third depending on their categories received cash gifts ranging from N150,000 to N800,000.

Earlier in his speech, the Chairman of the Youth Forum engagement Committee, Moses Ademiloye lauded the contributions of Governor Fayemi to youth development in the State and expressed gratitude to the governor for providing the platform that enables youth to contribute their quota to nation building and development of the State.

