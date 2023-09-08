 Fayemi, NASS members, APC leaders bid Akosile farewell

Ekiti Governor, Biodun Oyebanji and the immediate past Governor of the State, Dr Kayode Fayemi led other dignitaries to pay last respect at the burial ceremony of former Chairman of State’s ruling All Progressive Congress Elders’ Forum, Chief George Akosile.

Chief Akosile who was also the State’s Chairman of the Alliance for Democracy (AD) between 2003 and 2006, died on June 15, 2023, aged 90 years old.

Speaking during the burial service at St. James’ Anglican Church, Igbara Odo EKiti, Oyebanji said the late Chief Akosile was a principled politician who jealously guided his name and integrity throughout his public service trajectory.

The Governor, who described the late politician as a great patriot, loyal democrat and a renowned leader who loved Ekiti and gave his best to the state, said the deceased was a faithful, honest and trustworthy leader who had always prioritised service to his people over and above his personal gains.

At the event were Senator Yemi Adaramodu, House of Rep member, Hon Akin Rotimi, former Deputy Governor, Surveyor Abiodun Aluko, Members of Ekiti State House of Assembly, members of APC Elders Forum, Party leaders, members of the state executive council, among others.

Governor Oyebanji said the State government, at an appropriate time, would immortalise the deceased in recognition of his numerous contributions to the development of the state.

While assuring the widow, children and the family of his continued support, Governor Oyebanji said Ekiti will forever be proud of the legacies their father left behind.

“We thank God for Daddy’s life. Baba was a father to me, he was a man of honour to the core. When I came to see him after I became the Governor and I told him that I wanted to constitute my cabinet and I need his input and that I wanted to put together a committee that will search for Ekiti men and women of competence, compassion, of character to join me in the task of building Ekiti State and that I wanted him to chair the committee.

“He gave me an advice, he said if he took up the responsibility, am I sure I will run with the resolution of the committee and I said yes and to the glory of God and to his memory, today I stand to tell you that 90 percent of present Exco members were chosen by the committee.

“One thing am sure of is that Baba left at his own time, so we have every reason to thank God and to be proud that God gave us baba Akosile and as a government we made a commitment that definitely we are going to immortalise him at an appropriate time.” The Governor said.

In his homily, the Bishop of Ekiti Anglican Diocese, Rt. Revd. Andrew Olusola said the late Chief George Akosile lived a good and fulfilling life and left behind a well trained and behaved children which according to him was his greatest loss.

He urged the people to live a life that is pleasing to God at all times as death is a necessary end for all mankind.