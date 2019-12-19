The Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, has forwarded names of two nominees to the State House of Assembly for screening and confirmation as Commissioners.

The two nominees are: Prof. Rasak Ojo Bakare from Ekiti West Local Government Area and Owolabi Ayoola Benedict from Oye Local Government Area.

Governor Fayemi, in the letter to the Speaker of the House, requested the confirmation of the two nominees as members of the State Executive Council.

The letter, which was signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Biodun Oyebanji, was dated December 17, 2019.