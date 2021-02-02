The Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, has approved the appointment of Akin Rotimi as Special Adviser on Communications and Strategy.

He is taking over from Sola Salako-Ajulo, who resigned recently to take up an appointment as a member of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Tribunal, (representing the South West).

A renowned Communications Strategist, Rotimi possesses extensive experience in the private and public sectors.

He had earlier served as Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Strategic Communications during Fayemi’s first term in office and was Special Adviser (Investment Promotions) to the Governor when he was Minister of Mines and Steel Development between 2015 and 2018.

The appointment took effect from February 1, 2021.