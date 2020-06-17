The Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, has commiserated with the Founder/Senior Pastor of Trinity House, Pastor Itua Ighodalo, on the death of his wife, Ibidunni.

The Governor in a statement in Ado Ekiti on Tuesday, described the death of Ibidunni Ighodalo as very shocking, heartrending and a “sunset at noon”.

Fayemi said though the late Ibidunni died in her prime, she made remarkable impact on the lives of the people, especially waiting couples she provided assistance for through her non-profit organisation, established to raise awareness on infertility.

According to the governor, the deceased’s foundation provided grants for couples that require fertility treatments and IVF as a way of helping them, having gone through a similar experience.

He said the late Ibidunni, who won the Miss Lux beauty pageant about 22 years ago, was not just a celebrity, but a humanist, who believed in helping the less privileged, especially women.

Dr. Fayemi said the deceased would be sorely missed for her remarkable contributions to the society, especially as a pillar of support to the ministry of her husband and as one who provided succour to several women who had issues with child bearing.

Governor Fayemi said: “The late Ibidun brought a touch of beauty and excellence to bear on every assignment and venture she undertook, raised and nurtured an army of young Christian women ready to do exploits for God’s kingdom.

“She fought a good fight of faith and lived an exemplary life as a believer, pastor’s wife and entrepreneur. We are saddened by her sudden departure, but submit to the will of the Almighty God who gives and takes .

“On behalf of my wife, Bisi, the government and good people of Ekiti State, I commiserate with my dear brother and friend, Pastor Itua Ighodalo over this irreparable loss and urge him to be consoled by the fact his wife lived an impactful life and has only gone to rest at the bosom of the Lord.

“Our prayer is that God will comfort and uphold the entire family, members of the Trinity House, her mentees and grant the deceased eternal rest.”