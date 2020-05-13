The Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, has restated his commitment to the safety and security of lives and properties of Ekiti residents, especially in the rural areas.

Governor Fayemi stated this while receiving Chief Folorunso Olabode, the State Commissioner for Agriculture, who recently regained freedom from his abductors, and some leader of the All Progressives Congress from Ilejemeje Local Government, who came on a thank you visit to his office following Olabode’s safe release.

Fayemi, who said he was happy to see Olabode regain freedom from the kidnappers ‘ den, said government would beef up the security architecture of the state to ensure safety of everyone in the state.

He described the incident as unfortunate and promised to expose and prosecute miscreants and criminals found within the state.

The governor said: “What happened is unfortunate and it’s not something anyone would wish even an enemy.

“It also speaks to the importance of safety and security and why we must continue to do all we can to make our state safe and secure for all the people who live here.

“We must not stop until we pick up all these miscreants and criminals and bring them to book for their horrific activities in the state because they are not smarter or more courageous than us.

“We just have to put a lot more into our own security machinery.

“The appointment that we had to make in the midst of COVID-19 into the Amotekun Corps was also as a result of that.

“So that we can really start the process and comprehensively too.

“The lesson that we’ve learnt from this is that we must all be at alert at all times and ensure we bring to the notice of the communities and our people the presence of any stranger in the community.”

The Governor also condoled with the Ilejemeje community for the demise of the Leader of Ilejemeje Local Council, who was killed by the hoodlums during the abduction.

He pledged that government would work out a comprehensive plan to support the family of the late councillor.

Earlier, a member of Ekiti State House of Assembly representing Ilejemeje Local Government, Hon. Tope Ogunleye, on behalf of the community thanked the state government for the prompt response, which led to the safe release of the commissioner.