Fayemi justifies establishment of Ekiti Knowledge Zone at flag-off

The Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, on Thursday flagged-off the development of the Ekiti Knowledge Zone Project in furtherance of the administration’s plan to build a modern and technologically viable state.

The Governor performed the turning of the sod of the 1,000 hectares project site Ado-Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital.

He did it in the company of the Chairman of China Civil Engineering Construction Company, Michael Jiang.

Fayemi stated that the project would add value the state, urging the people to demonstrate commitment to using their brilliant minds to promote sustainable development.

The Governor said Ekiti State was set to follow in the path of China that developed its economy through knowledge production and innovation.

The Governor revealed that the knowledge zone would include Knowledge Park, agri-business park, technology hub, the outsourcing vehicle and the light industry that would feed many of the research and development ideas coming out of the zone.

He said: “It is a pleasure and a delight to be performing this historic ceremony this morning, this is the hub of the new Ekiti, the Ekiti of the future and what we do here is bound to translate to the vision we have for accelerated growth and development of our state.

“I am glad the CCECC shares in this vision as it has been actively engaging with us and also sharing their own ideas based on how some parts of their country, China was transformed through knowledge production and innovation. And that is essentially what this is going to be about when it is fully completed, you would have the knowledge park, agri-business Park, technology hub, the outsourcing vehicle, the light industry that will feed many of the research and development ideas coming out of the place.”