The Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, on Friday joined scores of Muslim leaders in the state to break their fast at the Government House banquet hall, Ado-Ekiti.

Governor Fayemi while addressing the gathering urged the Muslim leaders to utilise the last 10 days of the Ramadan to pray for God’s intervention in the economic and security situation of the country.

Fayemi said there was no other time that the country requires prayer than this period when the country is confronted with security challenges, which are of great concern to the citizens.

He noted that prayers of the faithful, more than any other thing, would help the government and the people overcome the current challenges as well as restore peace in all the troubled areas.

Extolling the faithfulness of God, the Governor said Nigerians must be grateful to God for minimising the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic in the Country, compared to what is being experienced in some other countries, including the advanced ones.

The Governor said: “We thank God that we are all alive, though the pandemic is still very much around, but we thank God for minimising its effect in our country.

“I appreciate our father for his prayers for the country, especially the prayer for protection over the country.

“Security is a matter of concern to all and I know that our prayers over the problem of banditry, kidnapping and other security challenges would be answered by God.”

Earlier, in his sermon, the Chief Imam of Ikere and Missionary Ansarudeen Ekiti and Ondo, Imam Ahmad Abdulsalam, charged the faithful from the holy Quran: 16:112, stressing that no specific individual can be blamed for the precarious situation of the country.

Abdulsalam said if there would be changes in the country, there is need for prayers to be effectively offered to God to grant the citizens of the country a change of mind, attitude and perception.

He advised that people should pray for their leaders rather than cursing them.

The President, League of Imams and Alfas, South West, Edo and Delta States, Alhaji Jamiu Kewulere, who also led the Muslim leaders in prayers for Fayemi, his wife, Erelu Bisi Fayemi, and government functionaries in the state, hailed the Governor’s development strides, including the recent elevation of the state’s College of Education, Ikere to a University of Education, Science and Technology.

Other Muslim leaders at the gathering included the Deputy Speaker Ekiti State House of Assembly, Hon Hakeem Jamiu; Commissioner for Regional Development and Special Duties, Jinadu Ayodele; Commissioner For Women Affairs and Social development, Alhaja Mariam Ogunlade; Special Adviser Inter-Party Affairs, Alhaji Ademola Bello; and Special Adviser on Tertiary Education, Dr. Sikiru Eniola.