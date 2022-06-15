Fayemi introduces Abiodun as ‘Eleyi of Ogun State’ at rally + Video

It is now official: Governor Dapo Abiodun is now the “Eleyi of Ogun State”.

This followed his introduction by the Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, at a rally of the All Progressives Congress.

The rally was held in Ado-Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital, to wind down the campaign of the APC for the June 18, 2022 governorship election in the state.

Fayemi, who took the microphone at a stage during the rally, said he forgot to properly introduce the “Eleyi of Ogun State,” pointing in the direction of Abiodun, who immediately went into serious laughter, with others on the podium joining him.

It will be recalled that the presidential flag bearer of the party, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, had on June 3, 2022 during a meeting with the leaders and members of the APC in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, referred to Abiodun as Eleyi.

This followed Tinubu’s recounting of how he backed President Muhammadu Buhari, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and Abiodun in attaining their present political status.

He said at the meeting: “Look at this one (Eleyi) seated behind me, Dapo, he wouldn’t have become governor without my support.”

At the rally in Ado-Ekiti, Tinubu also pointed to the governorship candidate of the party for the June 18 poll, Biodun Oyebanji, saying: “Eleyi lo kan (this one is next).

This was also in reference to the language he used at the Abeokuta meeting, where he said: “Emi lo kan (It is my turn).”