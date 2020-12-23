The Ekiti State Government has imposed fresh restrictions to safeguard public health following a spike in the cases of the Coronavirus Disease.

Governor Kayode Fayemi, who reeled out the new guidelines to curb the second wave of COVID-19 in a state broadcast on Wednesday evening, said the step became necessary to ensure that the situation does not snowball out of control.

Fayemi said security agents have been given strict instructions to begin aggressive compliance enforcement of the new rules in public places.

Affected by the latest restrictions are worship centres, which have been directed to return to one service on worship days of Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

They are also to do so at half of the sitting capacity of the worship centre.

The Governor directed that schools in the state will remain closed till January 18, while vigils, partying and clubbing are suspended till further notice.

Dr. Fayemi directed that civil servants on Grade Level 12 and below are to stay at home till January 18 when they would be directed on when to resume at their desks.

Government officials, he noted, are to discourage in-person meetings as much as possible and no government official must been seen in the public without wearing face masks.

According to him, protocols regarding wedding and burial ceremonies remain in force, directing that there should be no crowd in the church auditorium and burial services must be at the graveside only.

Supermarkets, event centres, hotels and bar owners, he added, are to strictly ensure that social distancing measures are put in place and followed accordingly.

The Governor said only half of the full sitting capacity of a facility can be allowed to participate in any ceremony/programme at any point and activities should not exceed 8pm.

Fayemi said: “In Ekiti here, as at two days ago, we had done a total of 7,890 tests, with 405 confirmed cases since the outbreak.

“We have about 30 active cases currently under treatment in our isolation centre.

“One frightening fact about these figures however is that we have recorded about 15 cases out of about 170 tests conducted in the last one week.

“This is near 10 per cent confirmed cases as against the less than 5 per cent that we used to have at the beginning of the pandemic, earlier in the year.

“Things were not this bad when we imposed strict restrictions on the State at the outset of the breakout of the pandemic in March.

“Government is therefore very disturbed with the rising figure and its implications on our fragile health facilities and economic wellbeing.

“We understand the importance of this season in our religious life as a people.

“We however must prioritise public health above other considerations.

“Therefore, we expect churches to observe the service in strict compliance with COVID-19 protocols such as hand washing, use of hand sanitizers, observation of the approved social distance and to allow only half of the sitting capacity of the church to partake in the service.

“In addition, protocols regarding wedding and burial ceremonies remain in force.

“There should be no crowd in the church auditorium and burial services must be at the graveside only.

“Supermarkets, event centres, hotels and bar owners are to strictly ensure that social distancing measures are put in place and followed accordingly.

“Only half of the full sitting capacity of a facility can be allowed to participate in any ceremony/programme at any point and activities should not exceed 8pm.

“Partying, clubbing and vigils are suspended indefinitely until further notice.

“To ensure that things do not snowball out of control, we have given strict instructions to the taskforce and law enforcement agents to begin aggressive compliance enforcement activities in public places, including worship centres, event centres, markets, supermarkets, bars and hotels.

“Government will not hesitate to close down any facility indefinitely and to prosecute operators of any public places, flouting the protocols.”