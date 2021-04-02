The Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, has applauded plans by the Nigeria Military to establish a Defence Space Communication Satellite centre in the state in its drive to ensure adequate security and protection of Nigerians.

Fayemi gave the commendation while receiving the Chief of Defence Space Administration, Rear Admiral Williams Kayoda, in his office in Ado Ekiti on Thursday.

He said the benefits of the initiative to the State was enormous, adding that the state could not afford to miss the opportunity.

The Governor disclosed that his administration had been working on the establishment of the Knowledge Zone where about 1500 Hectares of land was already procured, adding that the proximity of the satellite centre to the knowledge zone is an added advantage.

He also revealed that his administration was almost finalising arrangement with the office of the National Security Adviser and Office of the Chief of Air Staff to secure end-users certificate for Orbital Drones that was procured to strengthen security architecture of the state.

Fayemi said: “What I can assure you is that for us, we are absolutely committed to ensuring that this works.

“Anyone who has seen the benefit to which institutions like NASA had been put to beyond military utilisation will understand the reason why the State must embrace the initiative.

“The military had always been a pioneer in scientific development.

“The internet came from the military and other big time initiatives have always come from the military.

“So if we have an institution that is dedicated to utilising information from space in order to aid our security and also research and development, there is no better place to have it than Ekiti.

“At the moment, we are almost finalising, even for our own security here in Ekiti, we’ve recognized the use of technology and one of the things that we’ve been doing lately with the office of the National Security Adviser and the Office of the Chief of Air Staff is to get their support for end-users certificate for Orbital Drones we just procured, which fits into your initiative and hopefully our vision is that these drones would be produced locally on the basis of the work that you have already embarked on.”

Earlier, Kayoda said his command was mandated to drive the military aspect of the state requirements to provide space products in support of armed forces of Nigeria operations and other security agencies as well as protect the Nigeria cyber space through the Cyber security Centre.

Rear Admiral Kayoda commended Dr. Fayemi for his various efforts aimed at tackling incessant security challenges facing the nation said the peculiarity of Ekiti topography helped in the choice of the state for the project.

According to the Chief of Defence Space Administration, the benefits accruable to the state from the project included employment of over 300 civilians from Ekiti State as well as opportunity for the state to host the dedicated satellite military base, which will control all armed forces satellite or orbital presence thereby allowing for more military presence in the state.