The Governor of Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, has felicitated with the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo (SAN), who turns 64 on Monday (today).

Fayemi in a goodwill message in Ado-Ekiti on Sunday, described Osinbajo as a distinguished Nigerian, a pragmatic leader and man of honour with proven integrity, who deserves all the accolades befitting a national hero.

He described the Vice President as a man of many paths, who, early in life, has devoted his time, training and talents to the service of God, nation and humanity.

Governor Fayemi also hailed Prof. Osinbajo’s sacrifices during the country’s critical period, describing him as an invaluable asset, a selfless leader and a supportive Vice President to President Muhammadu Buhari.

He said: “Prof Osinbajo is not only an accomplished Nigerian, he is a statesman par excellence and a leader who is truly committed to the unity and prosperity of our dear country.

“We can only wish him many more years of uncommon grace and honour as he continues to contribute to nation building.

“The Government and good people of Ekiti State, celebrate our dear Vice President on his birthday and rejoice with him and his family and pray that God’s grace continues to abide with him in his nation building efforts.”