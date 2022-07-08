Fayemi greets Muslims at Sallah, urges prayers for Nigeria

The Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, has felicitated with Muslims in the state and the country at large as they join other faithful around the world to celebrate this year’s Eid-el-Kabir festival.

The Governor’s admonition was contained in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Yinka Oyebode, on Friday.

In it, he urged the Muslims Ummah to uphold lessons of love, loyalty and sacrifice, which are the foundation of the festival, during and after the festivities.

The Governor noted that the Eid-el-Kabir became a symbolic event following the bountiful reward Prophet Ibraheem received for his demonstrated perseverance and absolute faith in God by holding tenaciously to his faith during a trying period.

Fayemi said this year’s Eid-el-Kabir festival offers another opportunity for sober reflection and spiritual renewal, which Allah demand from the faithful.

He urged the Muslim faithful and adherents of other faiths in the country to make peaceful coexistence their watchword and work together for a more peaceful, united and prosperous Nigeria.

According to him: “Nigerians need to imbibe the lessons of commitment, dedication and obedience to higher authority as demonstrated in Prophet Ibraheem’s willingness to sacrifice his son in deference to the will of God, which Eid-el-Kabir commemorates.

“This symbolic Islamic festival is a constant reminder to us that, there will always be great rewards when we have abiding faith and patience during trying periods and remain persistent in prayers.

“It also reminds us of the sacrifice we are to make not only for spiritual fulfilment but for the development of our society and advancement of humanity. Development and progress would only be achieved in an atmosphere of peace, unity and mutual respect. We must, therefore, eschew situations that can further divide us as a people.”

Fayemi also urged Muslim faithful to pray for peace in the country as they perform the Arafat rites, noting that the fervent prayers by various religious bodies and individuals have accounted largely for the relative peace and progress recorded in recent times.

He said: “I extend warm greetings to the Muslim Ummah in Nigeria as they celebrate Eid-el-Kabir Sallah festival. I wish the good people of Ekiti State and Nigeria the joy, peace and blessing of the season.

“As we celebrate, let us remember the poor and the needy in line with God’s injunction to be our brother’s keeper. Quite importantly, it is also a time to pray for our dear country to overcome current security and economic challenges.”