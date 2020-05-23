The Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, has felicitated with Muslim faithful in the state and in the country on the celebration of Eid-el-Fitr, which marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

The Governor in his Eid-el-Fitri message, in Ado-Ekiti on Saturday, congratulated the Muslim faithful on the completion of the 30-day fast, stressing that the spiritual exercise had drawn them closer to Allah.

Dr. Fayemi, who is the Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum, admonished Muslims to put the teachings of the holy month to good use in all undertakings.

He urged Muslims and adherents of other religions to live in love, peace and harmony with one another as brothers and sisters.

While noting that Ramadan was a season of discipline and sacrifice, the governor urged them to celebrate Eid-el-Fitr with modesty in view of the ravaging coronavirus pandemic, which has disrupted socio-economic and religious activities globally.

He stressed that prayers by the faithful are needed more than ever for God’s intervention, even as the world looks forward to a medical breakthrough for a cure for the deadly coronavirus.

Governor Fayemi also urged citizens to cooperate with government by adhering to restriction orders and other guidelines for the COVID-19 containment, saying success would be achieved in the fight against the pandemic with the cooperation of all and sundry.

Fayemi, who commended Muslims in the state for their unflinching support for his administration through prayers, counsel and active participation in governance, urged them not to relent in contributing to the religious harmony being enjoyed in the State.

He urged adherents of all religions in the state to join the government in promoting peace and orderliness and in restoring the core values of honesty, honour, hard work for which the state was renowned.

“On behalf of the government and Ekiti kete, I congratulate the Muslim Ummah on the Eid-el- Fitri celebration, and pray that Almighty Allah will accept our prayers, grant all our heart desires and preserve our lives to witness many more celebrations,” the Governor added.