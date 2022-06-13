Subscribe
Fayemi, Ganduje, others storm Tinubu’s Abuja home + Photos

Visitors have continued to swarm the Abuja home of the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

On Monday, Tinubu, who won the presidential primaries of the APC last week Wednesday, received more visitors.

Among them were one of his co-contestants and Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi; Kano State Governor, Abdulahi Umar Ganduje; Ekiti State APC governorship candidate, Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji; APC chieftain Chief Pius Akinyelure; and Alhaji Kashim Imam.

