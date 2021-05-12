Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, has felicitated with Muslims in the state and Nigeria as a whole, for witnessing this year’s Eid- el- Fitri celebration.

Dr. Fayemi said the completion of the 30-day Ramadan fast was a rare privilege from the Almighty Allah on the faithful.

The governor in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Yinka Oyebode, noted that witnessing this year’s Eid el Fitri has crowned a long period of supplication and adherence to an important pillar in Islam.

He urged Muslims not to allow the lessons of sacrifice, humility, piety and submission to the will of the Almighty Allah learnt during the Ramadan season to go in vain.

Fayemi called on Muslims and adherents of other faiths to always pray for peace, progress, development and prosperity of Ekiti State and Nigeria.

The governor also enjoined the people of the state irrespective of their religious affiliations to live together in peace and harmony as they were all created by God to fulfil His purpose.

He commended Islamic clerics and the entire Muslim Ummah for their relentless prayers which have sustained Ekiti State and Nigeria, expressing optimism that better days are ahead.

The governor urged Muslims in the state to celebrate in moderation and also use the period to make supplications for Nigeria to overcome its social, political, economic and security challenges.