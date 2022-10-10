Fayemi dissolves Governing Councils of Ekiti higher institutions

Outgoing Governor of Ekiti State, Dr Kayode Fayemi has approved the dissolution of the Governing Councils of state owned universities, state Polytechnic, Isan-Ekiti and College of Health Technology, Ijero- Ekiti.

The dissolution according to a press statement signed by Fayemi’s Chief Press Secretary, Yinka Oyebode is effective from Monday, October 10, 2022.

The added that the dissolution is in line with extant transition policy of the State.

The Governor thanked the chairmen and members of the councils for the services rendered and wish them success in their future endeavours.