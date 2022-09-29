Fayemi dissolves cabinet, thanks outgoing council members as tenure winds down

Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi has announced the dissolution of the State Executive Council.

Fayemi made the announcement at a valedictory executive session at the Council Chamber, Governor’s Office, in Ado-Ekiti.

He directed the political appointees to hand over to the most senior civil servants in their various ministries, departments and agencies.

The governor expressed appreciation to the outgoing council members for their altruistic and selfless service to the development of the state.

He equally thanked them for their utmost support and contributions towards the successes of his administration which has transform the state and brought new lease of life to the people.

Fayemi noted that the former members of his cabinet have written their names in gold and wished them success in their future endeavours.

The outgoing members of the cabinet took turns to share their experiences in governance in the last four years and thanked the governor for giving them the opportunity to serve.

According to The Nation, some former council members, including former Deputy Governor, Prof Modupe Adelabu, Biodun Akin-Fasae, Kayode Olaosebikan and Wole Adewunmi, among others, attended the valedictory session.