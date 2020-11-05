Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti has approved the constitution of a Judicial Panel of Inquiry on Land and Related Matters in the state.

The Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Olayinka Oyebode, announced the constitution of the panel and Governing Board on Law Reforms Commission in a statement in Ado Ekiti.

Oyebode said the judicial panel was constituted in response to the growing concerns of residents about the increase in cases of land grabbing and other fraudulent transactions in the state.

Members of the judicial panel are Justice Adekunle Adeleye, Chairman, while members are Johnson Olorunleke, Ifedayo Osadola while Tosanbami Odudu, will serve as Secretary.

The commission’s terms of reference include to receive and examine complaints from individuals and corporate entities on matters arising from the implementation of Executive 0rder 008 on Land Administration and Related Matters and where necessary make recommendations to the Governor for remedial measures or any other measures as appropriate.

The panel is also to examine and ascertain whether government land or part of it had been illegally acquired, occupied, converted to private use and identify the persons responsible and make recommendations for recovery and appropriate sanctions.

The panel is also to examine complaints of fraudulent transactions by individuals, families, corporate entities with respect to State Lands and make recommendations for recovery and appropriate sanctions.

“The panel is to make recommendations to the governor, based on their findings on or before January 1 2021.”

Oyebode also said that Fayemi approved the constitution of the Governing Board of the Law Reforms Commission.

Members are Owoseni Ajayi, Chairman, while Dr Ropo Filani and Rev. Sister Agatha Ogunkorode will serve as members.

The commission was established to keep under review, all laws of Ekiti with a view to ensuring a systematic development and reform, in consonance with the social and economic development of the state.