The Governor of Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, has congratulated a former Governor of the state, Otunba Adeniyi Adebayo, on his inauguration as Minister by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Adebayo, who was Ekiti State Governor between 1999 and 2003, was sworn in as the Minister of Industries, Trade and Investment, alongside others in Abuja on Wednesday.

Fayemi in a congratulatory message, described Adebayo’s appointment as a recognition of his statesmanship, steadfastness and exemplary character both in and out of office.

Fayemi, who described Adebayo as a man of class, character and courage, said he had no doubt that the new minister will bring his wealth of experience, extensive contacts and managerial skills to bear on the new assignment.

He said: “On behalf of the Government and good people of Ekiti State, we say a big congratulation to our own Omoluabi, former governor and distinguished son of the Land of Honour, Otunba Niyi Adebayo, on his inauguration, today, as a Minister of the Federal Republic.

“You are a visionary leader who takes every assignment with calmness and diligence. The imprint of your socio-economic policies as Governor of Ekiti State almost two decades ago remains indelible.

“We are confident that you will bring your wealth of experience, extensive contacts in the public and private sectors as well as your managerial skills to bear on the new assignment as you have always done.

“We wish you a successful tenure as Minister and as a strategic player in our collective efforts at taking our dear country to the next level of development.”