Fayemi condoles with CPS over father’s death

Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti has described the late Chief Samuel Oyebode, father of his Chief Press Secretary, Yinka Oyebode, as a respected teacher, scout commissioner and community leader.

Fayemi in his condolence message in Ado-Ekiti on Wednesday signed by Kunle Babalola, Director of Press, Governor’s office, said late Oyebode earned much respect for the life of service he lived.

The governor said that Oyebode had a great deal of influence on many of the youths who were now excelling in their areas of endeavours, while his sojourn in life lasted.

According to him, this was made possible by his teaching career and activities in the scout movement that made him traverse many schools and communities in the old Ondo State.

Fayemi described the deceased as a man of integrity, community leader of repute, a committed Awoist and a respected elder in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

“As a Commissioner of Scout, Chief Oyebode moulded several young people into men of character and instilled in them discipline and leadership qualities.

“Baba lived a fulfilled life and departed at a very ripe age of 95 years and left behind a good name and worthy legacies for which he would be remembered and which would bring some consolation to the children.

“On behalf of my wife, the government and good people of Ekiti, I commiserate with the Oyebode family of Ido-Ile Ekiti and the entire community on this irreparable loss.

“It is my prayer that the good Lord will grant the family the fortitude to bear the loss,” the governor said.