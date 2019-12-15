The Governor of Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, has condoled with the immediate past Governor of Ondo State, Dr. Olusegun Mimiko, on the passing of his mother, Madam Muinat Mosekola Mimiko.

Fayemi in a personally signed condolence message to the former Governor, said he received the news of the death of the matriarch of the Mimiko dynasty with shock.

He, however, urged Dr. Mimiko to look at the bright side and celebrate the life and legacy of his late mother.

Governor Fayemi described the late Madam Mimiko as an amazing woman of substance, community leader and a lover of God and humanity.

Noting the inevitability of death, Dr. Fayemi urged Dr. Mimiko and the entire family to be comforted by the fact their late mother lived a great and impactful life.

He said: “No matter how old our parents lived, we always wish they could stay a little longer. Regrettably, death is inevitable. No matter how much we love, cherish and appreciate our parents, it is their prayers to die before us.

“Mama served God and humanity, and as God has permitted, she has finished her course and been called home to receive her crown of glory.

“I have no doubt that mama’s contributions to the society will continue to be referenced through your impacts and those of your siblings. She was an amazing woman of substance, a community leader and a lover of God and humanity.

“On behalf of my wife, Bisi, the government and people of Ekiti State, I offer my heart felt commiserations to you and the family and pray for the repose of the soul of our dear mother.”