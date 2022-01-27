Fayemi commends APC aspirants for peaceful conduct

Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, has commended all the governorship aspirants of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for a well conducted campaign ahead of Thursday’s primary election of the party.

The Governor, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Yinka Oyebode, also commended the aspirants for their great effort at mobilising for the ruling party.

He urged members of the party to conduct themselves peacefully during Thursday’s primary election across the 177 wards in accordance with the law.

While assuring of adequate security arrangement for all, the Governor also urged residents of the state to go about their daily routine without fear of intimidation, while urging party members involved in the primary election to go about it peacefully.

“I commend our aspirants for a well conducted campaign and great effort at mobilising for our party. I implore our party members and supporters to ensure the process holds peacefully today.” the Governor said.