The Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, has assured the three indigenes of the State who received the National Youth Service Corps Presidential Award of Excellence and Remarkable Achievement of government’s support.

Fayemi made this known in Ado-Ekiti on Thursday when he received the award winners in his office in Ado-Ekiti.

He remarked that they have been able to demonstrate leadership and compassion in their various Places of Primary Assignment during their service year, which was the major criteria for their consideration for the Presidential honour.

The award winners: Kolawole Toba, Ayodele Olubusayo and Seriki Adetututu, who served in Adamawa, Bauchi and Oyo States respectively, were commended by the Governor for doing Ekiti proud and for being good representatives of their families, State and the values that are associated with Ekiti.

Fayemi urged them to continue with the good work with the promise to ensure that he would impress upon the Federal Government to fulfil its promise of granting automatic employment to them.

He added that the State would equally grant them monetary rewards and other incentives as a booster to them as well as serve as impetus for others to lift the name of the State wherever they found themselves.

The Governor however enjoined other leaders in the state to join him to mentor them by monitoring their development that would bring more laurels to the state.

According to the Governor: “NYSC started as a vision which has become a reality and the mission continues by integrating opportunity which the institution has created for all of us.

“I am glad that in your various primary assignment, you’ve been able to demonstrate leadership, you’ve been able to demonstrate compassion because in everything that you described, you helped people

“I think it speaks to the value restoration agenda that we have always promoted here in Ekiti State because for us when I was returning to office in 2018, I said it was important to restore the values that Ekiti people are known for and wherever you find yourself when you tell people that you are from Ekiti, there are a number of things they automatically associate with Ekiti- integrity, knowledge seeking, determination to succeed, competence and compassion.

“But regardless of whether the Federal Government fulfil their promise, we consider you our own and we also would like to at least show profound appreciation to you for doing Ekiti proud, we would do that via some cash donation to you.”

Earlier, the Commissioner for Youth and Sports Development, Michael Awopetu, noted that Ekiti youths were performing brilliantly well in all facets of life making Ekiti people proud, adding that eight of the youths were among the Presidential awardees in 2019.

The Commissioner encouraged youths to continue to uphold the legacies excellent performance, diligence and compassion wherever they found themselves.

Also at the event were the Secretary to the State Government, Biodun Oyebanji; Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Dr. Olabimpe Aderiye; Special Adviser to the Governor on Governor’s Office Matters, Foluso Daramola; and Special Adviser/ DG Bureau of Public Procurement, O’Seun Odewale.