Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State on Thursday paid glowing tributes to the former Governor of the old Ondo State, Ambassador Bamidele Olumilua, who passed on early Thursday at the age of 80.

Aside Fayemi, there were reactions from different state indigenes, who mourned the former diplomat’s passage, describing it as regrettable and most unexpected at this time.

Fayemi, in a statement in Ado Ekiti by his Chief Press Secretary, Olayinka Oyebode, described Olumilua’s death as a “monumental loss” to Ekiti State.

He said the deceased served in different capacities till he breathed his last.

Fayemi said ex-Governor Olumilua’s death came few months after he celebrated his 80th birthday in his hometown, Ikere-Ekiti, where his ideals once again came to the fore.

He said that nobody knew that he would soon depart for the world beyond shortly after joining the club of octogenarians.

According to him, Olumilua was a humble servant of the people, a compassionate leader, a politician whose actions were guided by the fear of God and a revered statesman whose impact positively affected the people he served.

The governor said Olumilua excelled as a foreign service officer, public servant, politician, community leader and clergy.

He noted that Olumilua’s tenure in old Ondo State between January 1992 and November 1993 was remarkable in the execution of life changing policies and projects within limited resources.

Fayemi said his worth was appreciated by the Federal Government which appointed him as the Chairman of the Nigeria Christian Pilgrims Commission, where he also served diligently without blemish.

He recalled that the deceased equally excelled as the Chancellor of the Ekiti State University during his first tenure in office.

He also described Olumilua as a disciplined and selfless party man and one of the leading lights of the All Progressives Congress Elders’ Forum in Ekiti State.

Fayemi said Olumilua’s death had robbed the state and party of wise counsel, noting that the vacuum created by the loss would be difficult to fill.

He urged the family to take solace in the fact that he lived a fulfilled life and left legacies of service, statesmanship, peacemaking, service in God’s vineyard and honour.

In his own reaction, the Senate Committee Chairman on Judiciary and Human Rights, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, representing Ekiti Central Senatorial District, said the dispositions of Olumilua as a governor had become a template for good governance in the country.

Bamidele averred that the people of the state would miss his progressive leadership style and ardent belief in the doctrine of unity, togetherness, equity, transparency and accountability in service delivery.

“Apart from exhibiting the spartan and incorruptible lifestyle that has been a long-standing brand an average Ekiti is reputed, Pa Olumilua at various times played pivotal roles in the entrenchment of progressive leadership in Ekiti through his political leaning,” he said.

NAN further reports that the Management of the Ekiti State University, where he once served as Chancellor, also mourned his death.

The Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Eddy Olanipekun, remarked that Ekiti State University, Ado-Ekiti mourned the demise of Olumilua who served as the institution’s Chancellor between 2011 and 2014 meritoriously.

He noted that the University witnessed robust development during his tenure and he contributed immensely to the development of both Ondo and Ekiti States.