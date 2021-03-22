Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi has reiterated the commitment of his government in ensuring safety of all National Youth Corps members posted to the state, in order for them to serve the people better.

The Governor stated this when he received in audience the national governing board of the National Youths Service Corps led by its chairperson, Ambassador Fatima Ballah, in Ado Ekiti, on Monday.

The NYSC board members were in the state to inspect facilities at the Ekiti State orientation camp and to seek support for the improvement and expansion of some of its facilities.

Fayemi said the government had responsibility to ensure that corps members posted to any part of the country “would not be subjected to harm’s way in any shape or form.”

The governor, who apologized on behalf of the state to the scheme over an attack on a serving corps member during last Saturday’s by-election in Omuo Ekiti, disclosed that his visit to Federal Medical Centre at Ido Ekiti confirmed that the corps member is responding to treatment and should be discharged soon.

Fayemi promised that his administration would continue to provide support that would strengthen the capacity of the scheme in rendering valuable service to the people.

He noted that the state had benefitted immensely from the human capital investment and other social services that the institution offered the state.

Describing the NYSC scheme as critical to the future of the nation, Fayemi said he had used his position to invite the Director General of the scheme to Governors’ Forum to discuss a number of issues relating to the challenges of the institution in each of the states in the country.

“As chairman of NGF, whatever I can do to address these issues in my own state would put me in a stronger footing to appeal to my colleagues in other states who may also have similar issues.

“I will not allow people coming to Ekiti to be put in a situation that would not be conducive for them.

“For us, this is an institution that is absolutely critical to the future of our country, not just in the past, we will do everything to strengthen the institution in order for it to serve us better.

“We are beneficiary of what the scheme has to offer by way of human capital that it delivers to us almost free of charge,” he added.

In his response to the request for the upgrading of the orientation camp’s isolation centre, staff offices and kitchen, the Governor said; “We wouldn’t want to undermine the health of those who have come to serve in our state, so we will look into that and see how we can improve the condition of the isolation centre and also the kitchen.”

Earlier, the Chairperson of the board, Ambassador Fatima Ballah, had thanked the governor for his administration’s support for the NYSC. She also highlighted the challenges confronting the scheme in the state and other parts of the country.