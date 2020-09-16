The Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, has approved the appointment of two new Tutors-General into the State Teaching Service.

The Tutors-General are for Ekiti Central and Ekiti South Senatorial Districts.

The appointment, which takes immediate effect, has Omogbemi Margaret Adejoke as Tutor General for Ekiti Central and Ojo Olufunke Rhoda as Tutor-General for Ekiti South.

Until their appointments, Omogbemi was the Principal of Mary Immaculate Girls’ Grammar School, Ado Ekiti, while Ojo was the Principal of St. Louis Girls Grammar School, Ikere.

The Chairman, Ekiti State Teaching Service Commission, Hon. Babatunde Abegunde, enjoined the appointees to brace up for the challenges ahead of them in their new positions.

Abegunde charged them to key into the educational development agenda and Values Orientation of the present administration.

He emphasised that their elevation was in line with the principle of merit-based appointment enshrined in the State Civil Service Transformation Strategy, previous performance and in recognition of seniority.